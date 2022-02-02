GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores announced in a press release the Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 16. The event will be held along East 24th Avenue.

The event is open to everyone and free. Not only will there be Zydeco music and crawfish but art vendors and children’s activities as well.

This is the sixth annual event held in Waterway Village and will include food and vendors from Acme Oyster House, Tacky Jacks, Beach Big Brewing Company Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, Lulu’s, The Diner, and Wheeles Karate Academy.

The festival will begin at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting Furrever Homes. The crawfish pots will begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco bands will continue until 6 p.m.

The bands performing and times are: