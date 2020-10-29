Zeta: North beach floods in Fairhope, waves crash over barrier near pier

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flood waters took over the North beach area in Fairhope overnight as the Eastern Shore battled the winds of Hurricane Zeta.

Video captured by WKRG News 5 shows large waves crashing over the sidewalk barrier near the Fairhope pier.

