Zeta: North beach floods in Fairhope, waves crash over barrier near pier
by: Kimber CollinsPosted: / Updated:
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flood waters took over the North beach area in Fairhope overnight as the Eastern Shore battled the winds of Hurricane Zeta.
Video captured by WKRG News 5 shows large waves crashing over the sidewalk barrier near the Fairhope pier.
LATEST STORIES:
- Live Traffic Blog: Dozens of road closures across Gulf Coast following Hurricane Zeta
- Zeta: North beach floods in Fairhope, waves crash over barrier near pier
- Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores
- MHP Biloxi: Pascagoula River bridge closed due to overturned semi-truck
- At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast