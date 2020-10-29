Zeta knocks out leg from large sign near I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This may be the most eye-catching bit of damage from Zeta and something that hundreds of people driving by I-10 already got a look at Thursday morning. It appears Zeta knocked out a leg of the sign for Sam’s Club and Lowe’s near the Malbis exit along I-10 eastbound.

It’s not clear where the large cylindrical pylon went. The sign sits two car dealerships on the Eastern Shore. The sign was damaged in Hurricane Sally but now looks like it is in need of repairs.

