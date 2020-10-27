Zeta has folks in Fort Morgan on edge

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The scars of Sally are all around. “Almost every house has things ripped off of it.”

The Paschedag family arrived for their vacation over the weekend and just in time for Zeta. “We’ve seen a lot of storms come through this year that makes us nervous too but we’re trying to watch it closely,” says Jodie.

Piles of what Sally destroyed line almost every street that could make for ammunition in tropical storm winds and do further damage. “A 2 x 4 becomes a missile and there are a lot of them laying along the side of the road so that’s concerning,” says Tim Paschedag.

Six weeks after Hurricane Sally, another tropical system has this part of the Gulf Coast in its sights and while this area is not expected to take a direct hit it will be close enough to keep everyone on edge. “If in the next 12 hours it looks more hurricane force when it hits, we probably will pick up and leave tomorrow morning.”

The surf is already starting to build. Red flag warnings are already up and on an already eroded beach storm surge could be a problem for areas that aren’t normally impacted.

