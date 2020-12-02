Zaxby’s makes a difference in the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s has been a partner in the Toy Drive almost from the beginning.

Hudson Sandefur and Cam Belote hit the toy section of Walmart in Daphne spreading a little Christmas cheer adding to the Toy Vault and having a little fun in the process.

“It gives our co-op, our region in Baldwin County and Mobile, Fort Walton, Pensacola an opportunity to get together and do something for the community,” says Belote.

All locations of Zaxby’s are accepting toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. If the dining room isn’t open, you can hand off your new, unwrapped toys at the drive-thru or they will meet you at the door.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Web Cameras in Mobile and Pensacola:

Mobile Toy Vault Pensacola Toy Vault

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Baldwin EMC

Greer’s Markets

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories