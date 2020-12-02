Zaxby’s makes a difference in the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s has been a partner in the Toy Drive almost from the beginning.

Hudson Sandefur and Cam Belote hit the toy section of Walmart in Daphne spreading a little Christmas cheer adding to the Toy Vault and having a little fun in the process.

“It gives our co-op, our region in Baldwin County and Mobile, Fort Walton, Pensacola an opportunity to get together and do something for the community,” says Belote.

All locations of Zaxby’s are accepting toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. If the dining room isn’t open, you can hand off your new, unwrapped toys at the drive-thru or they will meet you at the door.

