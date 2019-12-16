Young mother killed, investigators still looking for answers in house party shooting

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators are looking for at least two shooters that fired more than two dozen rounds but there were well over a hundred people at that party. The police releasing the house back to the homeowners Monday morning.

Evidence markers, crime scene tape and a young mother dead. 21-year-old Dominique Marshall, known as Niquee, caught in the crossfire as a house party dissolved into chaos.

The small brick home that sits off U.S. Highway 90 in the Elsanor community had been rented through Air BNB for a “family get together/graduation party” according to the homeowner.

Investigators believe well over a hundred people attended the party from all over. The homeowners getting a first look at the home Monday saying the house is trashed, reeks of marijuana with a big pile of empty beer cans in the middle of the living room.

Police were called to the house after gunfire erupted. While en route, another call. A gunshot victim had been driven about a mile away to the Baldwin Beach Express. Niquee Marshall had been at the party, was shot and pronounced dead before she could ever get to the hospital. She leaves behind a young son.

As police arrived they were met with 50 to 60 cars speeding away. Almost three dozen partygoers remained at the house and have spoken with police.

Police are asking anyone that was at the party to contact investigators and they are specifically interested in anyone who may have captured the shooting or events leading up to the gunfire on their cell phone.

