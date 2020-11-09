Yellow jackets stirred up after recent tropical weather

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta caused damage across our part of the Gulf Coast, but it didn’t just affect residents living here.

“The problem is with the hurricane coming in it actually kills the vegetation and yellow jackets are a protein insect. They actually hunt for protein,” said Fred Pierce with WSI Pest Management.

Trees are down in many communities and now these pesky insects are stirred up looking for their next meal. Pierce says to be careful and use good judgement when you go outside.

“Don’t leave anything sweet because that’s the source of what they’re hunting for and they hunt for protein, so if there’s an animal, there’s beef or anything laying out even dog food they’ll actually eat that,” he added.

These insects can be a nuisance, but they can also cause serious harm.

“Usually by the time we get the phone call somebody’s either been stung or somebody’s in the hospital,” said Pierce.

He received a call at one point after a man was stung over 90 times at his home in Baldwin County.

“With the trees down they’ve disturbed yellow jacket nests so you’re more likely to walk upon one now than you ever were,” he said.

