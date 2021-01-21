‘Yardi Gras’ trend spreads to Eastern Shore communities

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It may be time for Mardi Gras, but this year it’s all about Yardi Gras on the Eastern Shore.

“Just because we’re not having parades and balls doesn’t mean Mardi Gras is canceled. Mardi Gras cannot be canceled. It is a real thing,” said Daphne resident Lydia Barber.

People like Barber are decorating their porch and joining a growing trend this year that stretches from New Orleans to our part of the Gulf Coast.

“Just a sense of community spirit because we’ve been so isolated and we’re really hungry for something that reminds us of the way things used to be,” said organizer Shawn Mitchell.

With parades canceled this year that leaves empty pockets for businesses who rely on Mardi Gras. Barber is showing her support, buying local and getting her home ready for the upcoming season. She’s visited places like Toomey’s in Mobile and even scored a mannequin from Miller’s Grand Events that she’s using as a prop on her front porch.

“Let’s go ahead and help out some local businesses, Mardi Gras themed businesses, that are really going to be hurting this year,” added Barber.

Just like your typical Mardi Gras parade, there will be a designated route that’ll be announced soon on the Eastern Shore Yardi Gras Facebook page. Mitchell, who is also a realtor in Baldwin County, is hoping her message will spread to communities across the area.

“It gives you something you can do with your family. In your car or get on your bicycles and drive around and see these,” continued Mitchell.

The route map will be posted on February 2nd.