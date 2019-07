ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale High School will be home to a big yard sale this Friday and Saturday. All proceeds will benefit the school’s softball team. The team will be using the money to purchase new uniforms, pay for fees, pay for the umpire and to help with any other costs during the year.

The yard sale will take place at 7 a.m. both days at the softball fields.