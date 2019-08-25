Yard sale fundraiser for Robertsdale crash victim

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends plan to gather for a second day to raise money for the family of one of the victims of a deadly crash in Robertsdale earlier this summer. 16-year-old Chase Langham was put into a coma following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 that killed two people. Langham was one of the passengers in a jeep full of teenagers.

According to a fundraiser post, he is out of a coma but still in intensive care. Today is the second day of a yard sale fundraiser in Daphne. That runs from 7 am to 3 pm at 136 Lakeview Loop in Daphne. The post says the family continues to struggle with mounting medical bills and expenses.

