Wrongful death suit filed in 2019 wrong-way law enforcement chase that killed innocent victims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of two men killed on I-10 after being hit head-on by a vehicle running the wrong-way from law enforcement are suing officials in Baldwin County. On April 1st, 2019 Dominic Garcia was driving the wrong way on I-10 fleeing from a Loxley Police Officer. Garcia’s car hit Kevin and Joseph Andrews’ car, killing the father and son, Garcia, and two passengers in Garcia’s car. The plaintiffs say this case is about making sure this doesn’t happen again. Joseph Andrews was 81 when he died, but family members say he sure didn’t act that way.

“He was always the light of the party in a good way, he loved to dance, loved women loved to date, and have a good time,” said relative Terri Andrews. She had just visited them hours before they died. She’s not a party in the lawsuit but says better training and accountability are needed.

“I hope this can bring about change and unfortunately the court system is sometimes the only way to do that,” said Andrews. Attorney David Greene says they support law enforcement but reforms are needed on police chases.

“It’s outlandish there’s no reason for this type of thing to happen,” said Greene. The wrongful death suit names, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, the Town of Loxley, and the officer who initiated the chase Loxley Police Officer Stephen Bailey.

“We’re not picking on anyone, the fact is this officer made a very bad judgment,” said Greene. The complaint says the chase started when Garcia impeded the flow of traffic and didn’t signal properly. The complaint also says the town of Loxley failed to adequately train police on the proper use of police chases.

“There are enough people who make mistakes on the roadway when you make a conscious decision to enter the roadway chasing someone on the opposite side I think you should be held accountable,” said Greene. They argue it’s not about money, it’s about making sure fiery crash scenes like these don’t happen again. We reached out to Baldwin County’s sheriff, Loxley’s municipal attorney, and Loxley’s mayor. They all said they hadn’t been served with the case yet and could not comment right now.