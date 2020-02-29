Wrong-way driver crash shuts down I-10 EB near Florida-Alabama state line

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The return of the entire Daphne East sixth grade class from a New Orleans field trip Thursday night came with a little extra relief for Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler. "I was told a driver was driving erratically or having some issues, which concerned me right away."

About 45 minutes into the trip to the World War II Museum, parents chaperoning the trip began to feel uneasy, "closeness to the bus in front, a little erratic driving," said Tyler.