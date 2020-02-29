Wrong-way driver crash shuts down I-10 EB near Florida-Alabama state line

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving a wrong-way driver has shut down I-10 eastbound near the Florida-Alabama state line.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle crashed in the eastbound lane near mile marker 65. Troopers are assisting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
