BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck stalled both east and west-bound lanes on I-10 in Baldwin County Monday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:20 a.m. between Loxley and the Buccee’s exit. By 10:30 a.m., traffic was slowly moving again in the west-bound lanes.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working the wreck. We do not yet know about potential injuries, but we are told a life flight helicopter has been canceled.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as we gather more details.