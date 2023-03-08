DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Daphne woman was killed in a wreck Tuesday night on AL 181, about half a mile south of town past County Road 64, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,

ALEA said Gail Cooper, 76, was a passenger in a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe when the vehicle was struck by a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by Ryan Murphey, 26, also of Daphne.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Murphey was taken to a hospital for treatment. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

Area residents have voiced concerns about traffic safety on that stretch of AL 181 as more and more houses go up in the area. In December, residents shared those concerns with local leaders.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune agreed with the concerns and said at the time that the growth had outpaced expectations.

“I mean you’re talking about Jubilee Farms which is a 900 home subdivision that we were told was going to take 10 years, but with the amount of growth it’s taken 5,” LeJeune explained.

LeJeune has pushed the Alabama Department of Transportation to install a traffic light, a project LeJeune said has been discussed for years.