ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- A 24-year-old woman has been reported missing in Orange Beach. According to the Orange Beach Police Department, Mila Serefko was seen crossing Highway 182 near Romar House around 11:00 a.m. Mila works at McDonald's and was wearing her uniform, a t-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information about Mila, call the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-9777.