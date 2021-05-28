World War II Veteran will be the keynote speaker at Memorial Day Ceremony in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — World War II veteran Robert Andry will highlight a Memorial Day ceremony to take place at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Spanish Fort. Andry was a member of the 761st Tank Battalion attached to General George S. Patton’s Third Army. Andry will be the keynote speaker for the event.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. The public is invited to attend.

In conjunction with that event, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Boy Scouts and kids of all ages will take part in placing flags on the headstones of those who have worn the ‘cloth of our nation.’

The public is invited to attend that event as well.