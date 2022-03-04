BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A World War II veteran was laid to rest Friday, 78 years after he was lost in battle in Germany.

Private-First-Class Bill Morrison was originally from Bessemer, Ala. He was laid to rest with full military honor at the request of his closest living relatives. A ceremony was held for him at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Ala.

Morrison’s remains arrived in February on a Delta Flight into the Pensacola International Airport. He was killed in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany in November 1944. His body remained where he fell until 1946 when it was recovered and placed in a cemetery in Belgium.

Modern technology allowed for Morrison’s body to be DNA tested and experts were able to identify him.

Morrison is a recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge, a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.