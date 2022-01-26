WASHINGTON, DC (WKRG) — The Defense of POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday, Jan 26, that an Alabama soldier killed in action during World War II was accounted for July 9, 2021.

Army Pfc. Bill Morrison, 29, of Birmingham will be relocated to Alabama and buried in Spanish Fort, the date has yet been determined.

Morrison was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment 28th Infantry Division in November 1944.

Morrison’s unit engaged in warfare with German forces in the Raffelsbrand sector of the Hurtgen Forest in Germany. Morrison was reported KIA on Nov 8, 1944. His body was not able to be recovered.

After the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. AGRC conducted several searches and investigations in the Hurtgen Forest and surrounding area between 1946 and 1950 but was not able to find and recover Morrison’s remains.

Morrison was declared non-recoverable in December of 1951.

During a study conducted by a DPAA historian on unresolved American losses in the Hurtgen area, it was determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-4470 Neuville, originally discovered by a German civilian and recovered by the AGRC in 1946, possibly belonged to Morrison.

The remains were buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950. The remains were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for identification.

Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence to identify the remains. Mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis studied by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were all used to identify Morrison.

Morrison’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with others still missing from the Second World War. A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Tablet indicating his body has been accounted for.