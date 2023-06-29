FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Climbing into an attic isn’t what Michael Niemeyer enjoys doing this week, but it’s part of the job.

“We still have to get in these attics and on roofs every day, all day,” he explained Thursday.

His team at Wildlife Solutions in Baldwin County is working in extreme heat, spending most of their time in an attic or on a roof removing raccoons and other pests.

“Some folks have thermometers in their attics and we’ve seen them reading 165-170 degrees. That’s pretty hot and of course we try to get in and out pretty quick. You can’t spend a very long amount of time in that environment without having serious threat to your health and safety,” said Niemeyer.

That’s why he’s telling his crew to take frequent breaks and to stay hydrated. If it means moving appointment times to cooler parts of the day he’s urging them to make those changes.

“Human beings, unlike bats, raccoons and squirrels we can’t take these hot temperatures for very long. We definitely tell them to take your breaks and we’re not really cracking the whip on them at all. We tell them if you’re getting hot get in the truck in the air conditioning and take a break. Don’t push yourself in this heat because it could be life-threatening,” he said.

They’re typically busiest in July and August and he’s hoping for a little relief by then.