Worker trapped in Ono Island water tower safely removed

UPDATE (2:52 PM) — The Orange Beach Fire Department posted the following information and photos to Facebook from the water tower rescue that happened Thursday morning:

Just before 11am this morning our department received a dispatch for one fallen approximately 40′ within the Ono Island water tower. Crews arrived on scene to find the water tower empty of water and in the process of being painted. A male worker had fallen into the bottom of the water tank itself. Firefighters worked for over an hour, having to move the patient through two hatch openings in the water tank, before being lowered approximately 150′ to the ground. The patient was conscious and alert throughout the process and was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Orange Beach Fire Department

UPDATE (2:05 PM) — Chief Kimmerling says the man who fell in the water tower is now safely down.

Here’s a look inside the concrete cylinder of the water tower as crews work to remove him from the tower.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Orange Beach Fire and Rescue is trying to rescue a maintenance worker who fell into the water tower on Ono Island.

The fire chief tells WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams that the emergency crews are lowing a basket into the tower to pull the man out and a chopper is on standby.

