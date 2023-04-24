FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s stood at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street in downtown Fairhope since the early ‘90’s.

“That clock corner has become an iconic location here in Fairhope,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The clock, which stopped working last year, was repaired in February, but work on the corner is far from over.

“We’re going to add some landscape, we’re going to add some seating, some shade in order to give people kind of a rest area in downtown,” added Sullivan.

Right now patchy grass fills the space and brick sidewalks surround the clock. Soon that will all be replaced with tables and wall seating, bringing new life to one of Fairhope’s busiest intersections.

“We just can’t keep this grass alive and so I think it’s time for a change. The citizens would be thrilled to see it maybe a little bit tidier,” said Anne Dorman.

The improvements are welcome additions for Mobile Bay Realty owner Anne Dorman who purchased a building at the corner two years ago, adding an Airbnb upstairs to attract more visitors downtown. She says the corner needs attention and she’s glad the city has big plans for the site.

“My husband and I bought this building just to enjoy being part of the historic downtown and in the center of things. We love enjoying the activities from the balcony and down here on the clock corner square,” she explained.

Construction should start within the next couple of months. Right now the project is out to bid. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.