Work session to discuss Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival and Coronavirus concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope City Council plans to discuss the upcoming Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival Thursday afternoon as it relates to the Coronavirus.

“I have been in close communication with Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris with Alabama Department of Public Health and County Emergency Management Agencies. At this time, we are advised to be in a heighten state of awareness concerning the possible outbreak and spread,” Mayor Karin Wilson posted on her Facebook page.

On Thursday afternoon city leaders plan to discuss the potential threat and how to execute the festival safely. Officials will be discussing whether or not to postpone, or cancel, the event. Another option would be to keep the event on the calendar as scheduled.

“As the City’s Chief Executive, I take the health, welfare and safety of every Citizen and Visitor to this City very seriously. If the status of the virus changes within our state and the State Health Officer issued recommendations that such large events are not held, that will become my position as well,” said Mayor Wilson.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. News 5 will keep you posted if any changes are made.

