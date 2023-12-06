BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a massive 3,000-acre property in North Baldwin County and while work continues inside the gates, a major project is about to begin outside.

“Turn lane improvements, traffic improvements on Highway 287, a new traffic signal at 287, and it really just safes that corridor,” Baldwin County Engineer Frank Lundy explained.

A $5 million grant from the Alabama Industrial Access Road and Bridge Corporation was finalized this week for a new road at the Mega Site in Bay Minette. Work on the new $2.5 billion Novelis plant continues, and the improvements to and from here are vital for what’s on the way.

“This facility will produce over 1,000 high-paying jobs, permanent jobs just for that facility not counting any satellite type operations and those employees need a good, safe entrance to enter and exit the facility,” Lundy said.

The grant is possibly the largest industrial access grant ever awarded in Alabama. It’ll pay for about 80% of the construction costs. Work on the road will likely begin in early 2024.

“We’re looking at at least a year of construction,” Lundy said. “Some of it will be under live traffic with 287, but a good portion of this work is actually on unopened areas, so the contractor can move much more efficiently.”

The Novelis plant is expected to open in 2025 with additional industries still being sought for the Mega Site.