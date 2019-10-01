Work begins on Mega-site enhancements

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just in the last couple of weeks, things have started to look different as millions of dollars are being spent to enhance the property.

Heavy machinery has already started moving earth around the entrance on Highway 287 just north of Bay Minette. In the next month or so, work will begin to extend a rail spur, grade a 200-acre pad and a million square foot building pad on the three thousand acres known as the mega-site.

Earlier in the summer, the property was transferred from the county to the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance so they could apply for grant money for the enhancements. Over the next two years, it’s expected close to seven million dollars will be used to make the site more accessible to both interstate and rail service.

Once the work is complete ownership of the property will be transferred back to Baldwin County.