FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the grass is gone and heavy equipment is now on site to level out this iconic corner in downtown Fairhope.

“It is noisy, it is messy, it’s part of it and we invite the progress. Just like the alleyway project, Fairhope is really rejuvenating this area,” said Anne Dorman.

Locals have referred to it as the clock corner for years, but soon the property at Fairhope Ave. and Section St. will receive a major facelift, rebranding as Gaston Plaza.

“I think it’s going to look really different with the pavers, the planters, some seating and we invite people to come and hang out,” Dorman said.

Dorman’s Mobile Bay Realty offices have a front-row seat to all of the work underway. Last year, she and her husband invested even more into the corner opening an Airbnb upstairs. She said the new look is something she’s glad to see and she knows the improvements will help attract a lot of visitors to the area.

“We’ve had guests from all over the country and they’re kind and considerate. They enjoy hanging out on the balcony and they’ve given us good feedback, so it has stayed really booked,” she explained.

The large clock will be installed back on the corner soon. Work is expected to wrap up in November.