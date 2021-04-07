Work begins at Fairhope Pier to fix damage caused by Hurricane Zeta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the greeting people love to see when they show up to Fairhope Municipal Pier. Signs listing problems and limited hours are posted thanks to Hurricane Zeta’s powerful winds and storm surge last October.

“The utility infrastructure here at the pier was damaged, so we’re going to have to replace that and also the bulkhead on the south end really took a hit,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

WKRG News 5 has been closely following the progress since the storm hit, but not much work has been done so far. For months the pier and marina have remained untouched while the city solicits bids and secures funding for the needed repairs.

“There’s a process to that and a legal process that we have to go through,” added Sullivan.

That process is taking a little longer than expected, but some repairs have already started at the marina this week. 9 boats are either submerged, or partially under water, and those have to be removed. However, it’s not an easy task.

“We were hoping that Zeta would be declared a disaster in our area and it was not a federal disaster and that means there would be reimbursements available, but there are not from FEMA,” said Mayor Sullivan. “The first bid we got was in excess of $250,000 and we’re going to be able to do that work for $50,000 and less,” she added, speaking to us about the electrical repairs that need to be made.

Utility work should start the last week of April. Right now the pier remains closed from dusk to dawn.