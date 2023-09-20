FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The intersection at Juniper Street and Miflin Road, Baldwin County Road 20, closed Monday in order for work to be completed for the Juniper Street extension.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said a detour will be in effect on the south end of Juniper Street until the work is completed. The Juniper Street extension will create a new Foley north-south route around much of Alabama 59.

“That will last about a month, month and a half, I believe,” Hellmich said. “They are realigning the connection where Juniper Street goes into County Road 20, to be offset slightly and then once that is done, we should be able to get all the signals up.”

According to Hellmich, officials expect to have the road open by Thanksgiving.

The project includes installing new mast arms, mast arm poles and signal heads while Juniper Street is closed. New sidewalks, curbs, gutters, a transition curb and the milling of transitions of the new paving will also be installed in the project’s final phase of construction.

Access will improve for those attempting to go to where commercial development is taking place such as the two new hotels being built near Juniper Street. Access to the Tanger Outlet and surrounding businesses will also improve.

Local traffic will be allowed on the south section of Juniper Street to access businesses in the area during construction.

Construction began in 2022 and is being conducted by McElhenny Construction, who received the project’s contract after its $4.53 million bid.

The project was delayed following a materials shortage including the materials for the mast arms for traffic signals.

“It’s been a little bit delayed, but we’re getting there,” Hellmich said.