SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A woods fire burning off Highway 225 in Baldwin County is impacting traffic.
The fire is burning near Spanish Fort Estates. The highway is down to one lane as police officers escort traffic by the fire.
LATEST POSTS:
- White neighbor tells California family they’re ‘acting like Black people’
- Gov. Ivey: I will not shut down Alabama businesses
- BIKER DAD: Think you’re a “real biker?” Try riding a motorcycle through a typhoon, carrying a pig
- Woods fire in Spanish Fort impacting Highway 225 traffic
- Mobilians weigh in on Mardi Gras 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic