Woods fire in Spanish Fort impacting Highway 225 traffic

Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A woods fire burning off Highway 225 in Baldwin County is impacting traffic.

The fire is burning near Spanish Fort Estates. The highway is down to one lane as police officers escort traffic by the fire.

