BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Four former employees with the Baldwin County school district have sued the Baldwin County Board of Education.

Teachers Michelle McCann, Amy McKenzie, and Charann Dumelow, and custodian Nikki Nichelson all worked at schools in Gulf Shores before the city split off into its own school district. They each had worked there for well over the three years needed to establish tenure. They wanted to stay employed under the county school system, rather than working for Gulf Shores City Schools, but were not hired back by the Baldwin County Board of Education.