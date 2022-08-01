BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.

Genisis Banks turned himself in to police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police they saw Banks shoot the woman in her arm.

Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two “had an argument over a family dispute,” according to a news release from the Bay Minette Police Department. The woman was treated for a minor injury, according to police.

Banks was charged with Assault 2nd, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and six counts of Reckless Endangerment.