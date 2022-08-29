GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is investigating a sexual assault after a woman was found unconscious in a club parking lot.

Officers were called to Mud Bugs Pub & Club Sunday, Aug. 28 for a sexual assault and fight. When officers arrived, they found one woman unconscious in the parking lot.

The woman was taken to a hospital, according to a Facebook post from the GSPD. Officers interviewed several witnesses and identified the man they believed was involved in the sexual assault.

Daniel Anthony Crain was arrested after officers were granted a search warrant for Patches Tatoo & Piercings off Gulf Shores Parkway. Crain was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree. If you have any information about this case, call the GSPD at 251-968-2431.