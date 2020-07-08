Woman sentenced to 15 years for killing young mom, unborn baby in drunk driving crash in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — About two years after Debra Estep from Elberta killed Josie Jones and her unborn baby in a drunk driving crash on the Foley Beach Express, she learned her fate at the Baldwin County Courthouse.

After a three-hour hearing, a judge sentenced Estep to two counts of manslaughter, carrying 15 years each and one count of assault carrying one year. She will serve them concurrently and will head to Tutwiler Prison for 15 years, unless she’s granted parole.

She did not answer our questions about the sentence as she left the courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Estep entered a blind guilty plea back in January, meaning she agreed months in advance to accept whatever the judge handed down during the sentencing hearing.

Judge Norton made his decision after hearing from character witnesses for both Estep and Jones.

