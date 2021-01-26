Woman searching for missing dog after Spanish Fort house fire

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort woman’s house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, and now she is searching for her dog.

It happened on Stagecoach Road and Soles Lane Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors say the woman escaped the fire, and she is now searching for her dog. The dog is described as a tiger-striped pit bull.

Fire crews were still working the scene at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment, but the woman said the fire started in the kitchen.

“I turned on the oven and it blew up,” a woman on the scene said.

If you spot the dog, contact Spanish Fort police at (251) 626-4914 so it can be reunited with its owner.