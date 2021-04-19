Woman searches for lost stone that fell from necklace in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – An Eastern Shore woman is doing all she can to locate a missing stone from a family necklace that was lost over the weekend while shopping in Spanish Fort. Jennifer Faust was shopping at Publix and Walgreens when she realized the stone from her necklace was no longer intact.

The necklace is special to her and she’s offering a reward if the stone is found.

“My grandfather gave me this 2 Christmases ago, it was the first piece of jewelry he ever gave my grandmother, and he passed away yesterday, which is why I was wearing it today,” said Faust.

If you locate the stone please email bbrown@wkrg.com so he can put you in touch with its owner.