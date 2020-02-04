Woman says firefighter saw her cat darting through unit during blaze, lucky he’s alive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman living at the Sea Cliff Condominiums in Daphne rushed home Tuesday afternoon after hearing her unit was on fire. While she knew everything inside the unit was a total loss, she had hopes of finding her cat alive.

For hours she worried about his safety, but she was able to get positive information from a firefighter after the blaze was put out that her cat may be alive.

Lucy Freeny says a firefighter told her on scene that he spotted her 5-year-old cat, Hannibal, darting through the unit while the flames were still spreading. But, at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning she received some of the best news she had heard in the last 24 hours.

“Our family is still complete. We don’t have any belongings, but we all go out, we’re all OK and we move on,” she says.

