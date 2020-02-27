Woman rushes to perform Heimlich maneuver on choking customer at Daphne’s Chick-fil-A

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A customer jumped in to help another customer at Chick-fil-A in Daphne Wednesday. Haley Rentz says she was in the restaurant enjoying lunch with her son and mom around 2 p.m. when an elderly woman started chocking.

Rentz says she jumped from her table and ran over to the woman, quickly performing the Heimlich maneuver. She says at the time the restaurant wasn’t too busy, so she was able to make contact with the woman’s son from across the room.

Rentz is preparing for nursing school and says she’s never experienced anything like this before. She believes she was meant to be in the restaurant on Wednesday, being in the right place at the right time.

After the customer was able to breathe again she thanked Rentz for her prompt attention.

“She fell in my chest and thanked me and cried and said she was fine,” said Rentz.

We’ve reached out to Chick-fil-A, but we’re told they are not able to release the video of the incident.

