ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Elberta Police are looking for a missing person. 62-year-old Barbara Bates was last seen leaving her home on Chicago Street Sunday morning.

Vehicle description is a 2002 Dodge Durango with a US Armed Forces tag YHF239. There is a “Back the Blue” Elberta Police Department sticker on the back window.

Please contact Elberta Police 251-947-4010 with any information.

