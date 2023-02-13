GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Jessie Cook is still in pain Monday after she said she was struck by a vehicle walking home from work last Thursday night.

“Any normal person would’ve stopped and made sure the other person was okay, or at least I would’ve. I’m not just going to hit somebody and know I hurt them and just drive off,” said Jessie.

She said around 6 p.m. she and her fiancé, Katie, were walking on the shoulder of Highway 59 near County Road 6 in Gulf Shores when a light-colored Honda CRV hit Jessie from behind knocking her to the ground. The impact bruised her left arm and side, leaving a knot on her head. The car narrowly missed Katie.

“I just was like shocked and dazed. I was just like what just happened? Where did this car come from? I was terrified. I was afraid she wasn’t going to make it or something, because they hit her pretty hard,” explained Katie Cook.

Jessie was rushed to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center but released a short time later. Luckily, she’s back up and moving this week.

Now, Gulf Shores Police are looking for the SUV and driver hoping someone saw something that can help them close this case.

“Other people could’ve stopped. I mean there was other people there in the area,” added Jessie Cook.

Cameras located on nearby businesses are pointed in opposite directions so the incident wasn’t captured on video. If you have any information that could police you’re asked to call them right away.