Woman knits 60 hats to keep Daphne Police warm

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police received a surprise Tuesday from a resident. Dorothy Johnson tells News 5 she loves to give back to an organization each year, so she decided this year to knit 60 hats for the Daphne Police Department.

Johnson says it took her a month and a half to knit the hats, but she enjoyed every minute of it. She says she worked on the hats a little bit each night and was able to hand over her gifts this week.

The hats were given to patrol officers and other members of the Daphne Police Department.

