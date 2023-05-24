LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested and indicted for a murder that happened nearly a year ago, according to officials with the Loxley Police Department.

Shawnda Davis was arrested for the murder of Tomeca Richardson. Davis was identified as the prime suspect early in the investigation and was arrested on an assault charge. At that time, she was not charged with Richardson’s death.

On the night of May 5, 2022, shots were fired in the Loxley Heights community leaving one injured and Richardson dead. Officials with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit said there was an ongoing argument between several people within the community on the day of the shooting.

On May 23, 2023, Davis was arrested. She is now in jail with a $100,000 bond.

WKRG News 5 spoke with family members of Richardson two months after the shooting. “Tomeca had a big heart,” said her godmother Delores Johnson. “She would do and give her last to anybody.”