Woman hit by car in Daphne, search underway for vehicle

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a blue 2020 Nissan Kicks that may have been involved in a crash with a pedestrian Tuesday morning in Daphne.
The Daphne Police Department posted the following to Facebook:
Daphne PD is attempting to locate a blue 2020 Nissan Kicks (stock photo), possibly with a Tennessee license plate. There will be damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight lense. This vehicle left the scene after striking a pedestrian on Timbercreek Blvd, near the intersection of Hwy 181 just before 9 am, 3/23/21. The victim was a 66-year-old female. She was transported to the hospital by helicopter. If you’ve seen this car or have information regarding the crash, please call 2516200911 or contact us through Messenger.