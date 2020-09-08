Woman hangs blue ribbons to support law enforcement following Bass Pro shooting

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A shooting over the weekend at Bass Pro Shops rattles the usually quiet community of Spanish Fort.

“At first I was horrified, then I was immensely relieved and finally I was incredibly proud,” said Christine Joy.

Christine says she was proud of the bravery the law enforcement officers showed Saturday when responding to an active shooter at one of the area’s largest stores.

“I’m horrified by what I was seeing and what could’ve happened. That could’ve gone sideways in a really big way,” said Joy.

She’s urging residents in Daphne and Spanish Fort to hang blue ribbons to show appreciation. Joy says the men and women in blue ran towards the danger to protect others.

“Anything you can do to show a little love,” she added.

She’s hoping the trend will spread quickly. She’d like to see blue ribbons on homes, mailboxes and even on vehicles throughout the week.

“Y’all did a magnificent job, the police did a great job disarming this situation so this young man can get the help that he needs,” she said.

LATEST STORIES: