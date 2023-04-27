FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley woman was charged with six felony and two misdemeanor drug charges, according to a Facebook post from the Fairhope Police Department.

Lisa Lynn, 56, was taken into custody following a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. Lynn is being held in the Fairhope Jail on no bond.

Lynn’s charges are:

Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl)

Four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin & Suboxone)

Promote Prison Contraband

Misdemeanor Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug

Drug Paraphernalia

FHP also shared a link to a list of resources for people who are struggling with drug addiction.

“Our job is to get dangerous drugs off the street, but we also want to help those dealing with addiction,” reads the post.