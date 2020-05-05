Woman found dead inside Bay Minette gas station

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman was found dead inside of a Bay Minette convenience store Tuesday. Bay Minette Police responded to the Circle K on D’Olive Street near downtown Bay Minette.

The deceased female was the girlfriend of an employee. Police believe the death is the result of a drug overdose, but the coroner will determine the cause of death later this week.

