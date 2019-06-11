Woman finds box of ashes near Bon Secour River

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman visiting from Birmingham made a bizarre discovery Friday afternoon near Bon Secour River in Baldwin County.

“I shook it and I knew something was inside and we brought it back to the house and opened it and it had ashes,” said Pam Tyler.

Pam Tyler found a box of ashes on the shoreline of Bon Secour River and she’s hoping the owner is located.

“I don’t know what to do with it I didn’t just want to toss it back in the river. I feel like it’s washed up because there was so much trash and stuff around it,” she said.

The box was found near County Road 6.

Pam says she believes the cremated ashes are those of a pet. She’s spoken with several veterinarians in Baldwin County, but so far no one has claimed the box.

If you recognize this box please email bbrown@wkrg.com.