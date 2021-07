GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Fire Rescue says a woman fell about 15 feet from a condo Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Las Palmas Condos on W. Beach Boulevard. Fire Rescue said it was unclear how the woman fell and she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who Fire Rescue described to be in her mid-50s, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.