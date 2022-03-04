BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman injured in a car crash back in February succumbed to her injuries on March 3. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency are still investigating, but they have confirmed some details about the incident.

Samantha Jo Carlisle, 31, of Elberta, was injured on Feb. 26 while driving along Garnder Road in Baldwin County. Carlisle was driving a 1997 Chevy Blazer when it veered off the road and overturned. Carlisle was thrown from the SUV in the crash.

Carlisle was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she later died from her injuries on March 3, according to a news release from the ALEA.

Carlisle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.