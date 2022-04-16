MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island City officials confirmed that one woman died after a near-drowning incident on Dauphin Island.

The near-drowning happened Wednesday, April 13, at about 4:30 p.m. Three swimmers were pulled from the water by the time Dauphin Island first responders arrived.

A Coast Guard helicopter was in the area at the time of the near-drowning. The helicopter landed on the beach to help the group. One swimmer was airlifted to a hospital and the other two were taken by ambulance.

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date with gulf coast weather conditions. Dauphin Island has an app that updates each day with new flag conditions. Flags were installed to tell swimmers when to stay out of the water.