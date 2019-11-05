Woman claims neighbor’s dog struck again, killing her 2 pets

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman in Bay Minette says a neighbor’s dog has struck again, killing a second pet over the weekend.

We first reported the story of a woman claiming her dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in June. At the time, she told us her dog was pulled through the fence by a dog that was on a gated property near her home.

She says over the weekend the same dog attacked and killed her other dog while it was walking down the road. She says she has filed a report with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, but that she wants something to be done before something more serious happens.

“It’s going to end up one of the little ones getting hurt really bad, or killed, before something happens,” says Nikki Johnson.

In June, Baldwin County Animal Control told us that if a dog is on private property, has an owner and is in a gated area that nothing could be done.

We’ve reached out to an attorney in Baldwin County for comment on what can be done to resolve the situation. Johnson tells us she would be satisfied if the owner repaired his fence and secured it properly.

We’ve been unsuccessful in reaching the owners of the dog.

