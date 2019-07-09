Woman arrested for buying keg for underage party

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman bought alcohol for a group of minors and hosted a party in Magnolia Springs, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Douglass Lane Saturday and found several minors under the influence of alcohol, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Danielle Martin, the owner of the home, was charged with Illegal Open House Party. Investigators determined she bought a keg for the minors at the birthday party.

She was sent to the Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a $1,000 bond, and has since been released from jail.